Judi Partridge calling it a day after 12 years on council

After 12 years as councillor for Ward 15 of Hamilton, Councillor Judi Partridge is announcing that she will not be running for Ward 15 City Councillor in the 2022 Municipal election. Elected to Hamilton Council in 2010, 2014 and again in 2018, Councillor Partridge was the representative for the communities of Waterdown, Carlisle, Millgrove, Flamborough Centre and Freelton, as well as residents across Hamilton.

Her committee and board service includes the Hamilton Police Services Board, Hamilton Police Services Board Strategic Planning Sub-Committee, Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), FCM Ontario Caucus, FCM Standing Committee Increasing Women’s Participation in Municipal Government, Golden Horseshoe Food and Farming Committee, Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority City of Hamilton Liaison Committee, Airport Sub-Committee, Hamilton Waterfront Trust, Hamilton-Halton Source Water Protection Committee, Hamilton Library Board and the Waterdown BIA.

Councillor Partridge pointed to a number of accomplishments and developments that took place during her time in office.

• Economic development – New Jobs (Stryker, L3Harris, Liburdi Engineering, CHCH TV)

• Memorial Park Ice Skating Loop, new baseball diamonds, paved trail and playground

• Waterdown Core Secondary Plan, including zoning and Heritage Protections

• Waterdown Transportation Master Plan

• Heritage District Building Protection

• Police and Fire Station approved for Waterdown

• New roads and road improvements (Clappison Drive, Innovation Drive, Hamilton Street, Carlisle Road Intersection at Centre upgrade with sidewalks, and more)

• Waterdown Bypass construction (Avonsyde Boulevard, North Waterdown Drive & more)

• NEW Carlisle Library through TD Bank building donation

• Park Redevelopments (including Joe Sams leash free dog park, Courtcliffe Park Redevelopment/Creek Restoration, Waterdown Memorial Park Upgrades, Gatesbury Park)

• Carlisle upgrades Water Storage/Capacity Municipal System

• Millgrove Community Park All Purpose Basket Ball/Hockey Court

Said Councillor Partridge “I’m so grateful to our residents, small businesses and organizations on how we work together to support each other. There are very few communities like ours, and I feel very blessed to live here and to serve you as Councillor Ward 15 Waterdown / Flamborough. Building Community Together – it’s what we do.”