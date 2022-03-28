Bob Bratina announces plans to seek mayoralty

Bob Bratina, who stepped down as MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek last year has ended speculation about his future political plans. In a statement released Monday afternoon Bratina stated, “I am announcing my intention to run for the office of Mayor of Hamilton when nominations open in May.

In the months since I announced my decision to not seek re-election to the Commons, I have been approached by a wide cross-section of Hamiltonians who are deeply concerned about our city’s future in what have become challenging times.

The first key concern I am hearing about is affordability—housing affordability and spiraling costs for families everywhere, including city taxes. People need to see value for their tax dollars, in what is a very highly-taxed community.

In the coming weeks I will continue to hear the views of Hamiltonians from local residents to business and community leaders. This will be a positive and forward-looking campaign.

As an elected official and a professional broadcaster I have spent my working life advocating for what is good for this wonderful city, and I look forward to bringing my experience back again to the service of Hamiltonians again as we meet the challenges ahead.”

Bob Bratina was elected Mayor of Hamilton in 2010 defeating Fred Eisenberger, the incumbent. Prior to that he served two years as councillor in Ward two. He did not seek re-election as mayor in 2014 in order to run in the 2015 federal election.