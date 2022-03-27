Ontario reporting 553 COVID Hospitalizations, 157 ICU cases

Weekend COVID hospitalization counts are understated as some hospitals do not report on weekends, but the province is reporting 553 hospitalizations and 157 ICU cases. A week earlier ICU cases numbered 182. There were three deaths reported. With just over 16,000 tests there were 22156 new cases-an undercount due to testing limitations–for a positivity rate of 12.2 percent. More than 10,000 vaccinations were administered

Local health units do not report on weekends, but as of Friday, there was a sharp spike in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 61 reported-an increase of 16. At the same time one of Hamilton’s 11 outbreaks—at St Joes West 5th campus jumped from 5 to 16 cases. ICU cases were stable at eight. There was also an addition death reported by Hamilton Public Health. Halton hospitalizations increased by three to 12 with no deaths. Provincial figures have Hamilton’s new case count at 104—down from 167 Friday and Halton with 92, a decrease of 32 from the previous day.