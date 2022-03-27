Hamilton woman wins the Around the Bay 30 k race

The weather was far from ideal, but the Around the Bay Road Race went ahead nonetheless. The race had suffered through two years of pandemic restrictions and virtual races but Sunday, the Around the Bay Road Race was officially back for a hybrid in-person/virtual race. The in-person field is approximately 6,000 while the online contingent represented another 1,000.

Something else that was back this year is the aptly dubbed Heartbreak Hill at the 26k mark of the 30k route, as the Valley Inn Road bridge had been opened a few days ago

Victoria Coates of Hamilton captured the women’s 30 k with a time of 1:50:01, and Kevin Coffey of Kingston led the men with a time of 1:40.10.

Top three male 5K

• Dylan Pust – 15:57

• Gabe Henriques – 16:06

• Kwing Yeung Jabez Siu – 16:08

Top three female 5K

• Seanna Robinson – 19:00

• Livia Coburn – 19:18

• Mikayla Hewitt – 19:43 Kevin Coffey of Kingston captured the men’s 30K race BAY RACE PHOTO

Top three male 30K

• Kevin Coffey – 1:40.10

• Reid Coolsaet – 1:43.52

• Lloyd MacKinnon – 1:45.20

Top three female 30K

• Victoria Coates – 1:50.01

• Rachel Hannah – 1:53.17

• Brittany Moran – 1:53.50

As a result of sponsorship of racing teams $275,000 has been raised to support two projects at St Joes Hospital, the expansion and renewal of the Emergency Mental Health Service and building a CT Suite in the Emergency Department.