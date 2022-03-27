Doug Ford kickstarts the Ontario transit line in downtown Toronto

It hasn’t been designed yet and there is no contractor selected but that didn’t stop Premier Doug Ford from officially breaking ground on the Ontario Line Exhibition Station.

The announcement comes with the 2022 provincial election campaign only weeks away and builds on the theme the Ford government has been stressing-that they are focused on building roads, subways and other forms of transit.

The province also released the initial renderings of 14 stations along the 15.6 kilometre Ontario Line that will provide rapid transit between Exhibition/Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre. The initial station renderings show early planning and design concepts for the Ontario Line stations, which will connect to more than 40 other transit routes, including GO train lines, existing TTC subway and streetcar lines, and the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line. Some of the drawings suggest parts of the line will be elevated.

Exhibition

Thorncliffe Park

Moss Park

Upgrades at Exhibition Station will allow GO customers to continue to use the station during major construction for the Ontario Line. These upgrades include opening a new station entrance and exit from Atlantic Avenue, shifting the existing GO rail track and creating a new train platform. A temporary pedestrian bridge will also be constructed over the existing GO tracks to provide customers with additional safe access to trains between Liberty Village and Exhibition Place.

Creating a new connection between GO rail and subway services at Exhibition Station will help relieve crowding at Union Station. Coupled with another connection to the GO rail system at East Harbour, the Ontario Line could reduce crowding at Union Station by as much as 14 per cent during the busiest travel hour.