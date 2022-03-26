Ontario COVID hospitalizations increase by 30 cases, ICU cases show slight decline

COVID Hospitalizations jumped by 30 cases in Ontario to 707, but ICU cases continued to drop for the 16th day—now sitting at 157. There were five deaths reported. Testing continues to be limited to the highest risk populations meaning case numbers are under-counted; nonetheless the number of new cases being reported is increasing. Saturday’s figures show 2754 new cases, compared to 2078 a week earlier

Local health units do not report on weekends, but as of Friday, there was a sharp spike in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 61 reported-an increase of 16. At the same time one of Hamilton’s 11 outbreaks—at St Joes West 5th campus jumped from 5 to 16 cases. ICU cases were stable at eight. There was also an addition death reported by Hamilton Public Health. Halton hospitalizations increased by three to 12 with no deaths. Provincial figures have Hamilton’s new case count at 131—down from 167 Friday and Halton with 124, an increase of 29 from the previous day.