Massive residential project will boost Burlington’s rental housing supply

A massive seven-tower residential development at the Burlington GO Station precinct took a major step towards becoming a reality. Burlington has reached a proposed settlement regarding the development by Brookfield Properties, InterRent REIT and CLV Group Inc. The proposed development involves lands at 2269, 2243 Fairview Street & 864 Drury Lane at the northwest corner of Fairview Street and Drury Lane near the Burlington GO Station.

The site plan for phase 1 of the development of the site is for two buildings, 33 and 37 stories in height containing a mix of 1, 2- and 3-bedroom units; 100% of the units in these buildings will be rental units. Phase 2 of the development will include two additional towers of 33 and 35 stories, with 100% of the units in those buildings being rental units. In all there will be almost 2,500 residential units.

The development also includes private open space for the residents of the buildings and the dedication of land for a public park adjacent to Fairview Street.

The development will result in the tallest buildings in Burlington to date, and are allowable under the city’s official plan which encourages intensification around major transit nodes such as Burlington’s three GO stations.

The City of Burlington and Brookfield Property REIT, Inter Rent REIT and CLV Group Inc. will seek approval for this proposed settlement from the Ontario Lands Tribunal (OLT) at a hearing scheduled for May 6th.

City Planning staff’s review of the development and rationale for supporting the development contemplated by the proposed settlement has been released by Council and posted on the City’s webpage.

Said Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, “this project will bring much needed rental units – including family-sized units – to Burlington, along with a public park and other community amenities. The City’s existing Official Plan does not include a height limit in this area. That said, we are directing this kind of development to areas around our GO stations and major transit corridors. This will help us accommodate new population growth mandated by the Province, while also preserving our established neighbourhoods and maintain a variety of housing choices in Burlington.”