Man injured when shots fired into west Hamilton residence

A man received non-life-threatening injuries in what police think was a targeted shooting at a house in the Main West area. Ay approximately 11:05 pm, Friday, Hamilton Police responded to a shooting in the area of Margaret St at Main St W. A specific residence was targeted by two unknown suspects. Suspects fled the area in a white vehicle. One victim suffered non life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The Hamilton Police are asking residents in the area to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of incident.

The two suspects are described as

1. Male White, late 20’s, 5’8” wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie and light jeans.

2. Male Black light skin, mid 20’s, 6’2”, thin build, wearing red hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact Det. Jack Higginbottom by calling (905)546-3816, or on duty S/Sgt at (905)546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.