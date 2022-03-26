Brazen armed robberies with violence in Oakville

Two Oakville retail outlets were victims of armed robberies accompanied by violence. Halton Police say the first occurred at approximately 5:30 pm at the Freedom Mobile retail location on Oak Walk Drive. Three suspects, including one armed with a pistol, entered the store and demanded cell phones and cash. One suspect also struck an employee with the gun.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect one: Male, black skin, approximately 5’11-6′ with a thin build

Suspect two: Male, white skin, approximately 5’11-6′ with a thin build

Suspect three: Male 5’11-6′ with a thin build (no skin colour observed)

A short time later, at approximately 6:20 pm, four suspects attended the Eye Concept retail store in Oakville Place mall. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the others smashed glass display cases and stole eyeglasses. No physical injuries of employees were reported to police.

All four suspects in this robbery were described as male with black skin.

Police are investigating to determine if these robberies are connected.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.