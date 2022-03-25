Victims identified in car crash that killed four last weekend

Hamilton Police have identified all of the victims in the horrific car crash that killed four people—the driver of the stolen vehicle and three innocent bystanders, At about 2a.m. Saturday, the stolen car was tearing at a high rate of speed westbound on King Street approaching Main. As it passed through the Delta the car went out of control and hit a hydro pole and also plowed into three people standing outside the Pizza Pizza store.

Identification of all four involved has now been confirmed.

Pedestrians:

48-year-old male from Richmond Hill, ON

51-year-old male from Markham, ON

56-year-old male from Toronto, ON

Driver: 27-year-old male from Hamilton, ON

At the request of the involved families, no names are being released.

The three pedestrians are believed to have been maintenance workers engaged to do work at the Pizza Pizza.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.