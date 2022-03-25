Half Hourly GO train service to resume

Starting Saturday, April 2, GO Transit is bringing back 30-minute service on weekends and weekday evenings on the Lakeshore West line between Aldershot GO and Union Station.

On weekends, the first westbound trip of the day will depart Union Station at 7:15 a.m., with trains departing every 30 minutes until 12:45 a.m. The first eastbound trip of the day will depart Aldershot GO at 5:25 a.m., with trains departing every 30 minutes until 11:25 p.m.

On weekdays, GO is adding more weekday evening trains, providing 30-minute service between Aldershot GO and Union Station, all day long.

Most of the enhanced service terminated at the Aldershot station, but the last eastbound and westbound trips of the day will be extended to serve West Harbour GO.

Reduced Lakeshore West service on April 3 and 10:

GO buses will replace most trains on the Lakeshore West line on Sunday, April 3 and 10 to carry out important work for the Hurontario LRT project that can only be completed when trains aren’t running.

Find the new schedules here.