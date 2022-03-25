The Bay Observer
gritLIT Announces Line-Up for First Hybrid Festival, Featuring more than two dozen Canadian and Hamilton authors
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

gritLIT Announces Line-Up for First Hybrid Festival, Featuring more than two dozen Canadian and Hamilton authors

by
March 25, 2022

gritLIT: Hamilton’s Festival for Readers and Writers announces its 2022 line-up, featuring readings, panels, interviews, interactive events and writing workshops. gritLIT 2022 will take place between April 21-24.

To see a complete list of events, visit gritlit.ca.

Participants:

  • Kamal Al-Solaylee
  • Ralph Benmergui
  • Helen Chau Bradley
  • Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr
  • Daniel Scott Tysdal
  • Genevieve Graham
  • Heather O’Neill
  • Jaclyn Desforges
  • John Lawrence Reynolds
  • Jolie Phuong Hoang
  • Lawrence Hill
  • Linda Rui Feng
  • Margaret Nowaczyk
  • Michelle Good
  • Ann Y K Choi
  • Matthew MacFadzean
  • Renata Hall
  • Sarah Raughley
  • Merilyn Simonds
  • Gary Barwin
  • Perry King
  • Rowan McCandless
  • Sabrina Benaim
  • Sanna Wani
  • Sheila Heti
  • Bernie Saunders
  • Silmy Abdullah
  • Sumaiya Matin
  • Christopher DiRaddo
  • Rasiqra Revulva

Highlights include:

  • In His Own Words with Ralph Benmergui
  • Historical Fiction with Genevieve Graham and Linda Rui Feng
  • Montreal Stories-mental health, toxic relationships and sexual politics
  • gritLIT book club with Lawrence Hill
  • Sports Community and Inclusion
  • Authors In Conversation-Michelle Good and Merilyn Simonds
  • Not So Happily Ever After-Renata Wall Host
  • Voices in Poetry: Mysticism, Magic and Mental Health
  • Homegoing Chidiogo Akunyii-Parr,Kamal Al-Solaylee
  • Interview with Lawrence Hill
  • Interview with Sheila Heti
  • Hamilton writes-in-person reading

This year the event will feature a partial return to live programming. While gritLIT 2022 will be primarily online, it will also feature five in-person events at the Homewood Suites by Hilton.

About gritLIT

Now in its 18th year, gritLIT is Hamilton’s annual literary festival, a four-day celebration of Canadian authors. Since its inception in 2004, the festival has built a reputation with readers in the Golden Horseshoe as a place to get “up close and personal” with their favourite authors and to discover new voices.

gritLIT brings together diverse voices – the biggest Canadian authors, up and coming talent, and local Hamilton writers – in a series of readings and themed events. The festival’s mandate is one of accessibility for both authors and audiences. gritLIT puts a focus on local authors, giving them the exposure to readers that they richly deserve.

