gritLIT Announces Line-Up for First Hybrid Festival, Featuring more than two dozen Canadian and Hamilton authors

gritLIT: Hamilton’s Festival for Readers and Writers announces its 2022 line-up, featuring readings, panels, interviews, interactive events and writing workshops. gritLIT 2022 will take place between April 21-24.

To see a complete list of events, visit gritlit.ca.

Participants:

Kamal Al-Solaylee

Ralph Benmergui

Helen Chau Bradley

Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr

Daniel Scott Tysdal

Genevieve Graham

Heather O’Neill

Jaclyn Desforges

John Lawrence Reynolds

Jolie Phuong Hoang

Lawrence Hill

Linda Rui Feng

Margaret Nowaczyk

Michelle Good

Ann Y K Choi

Matthew MacFadzean

Renata Hall

Sarah Raughley

Merilyn Simonds

Gary Barwin

Perry King

Rowan McCandless

Sabrina Benaim

Sanna Wani

Sheila Heti

Bernie Saunders

Silmy Abdullah

Sumaiya Matin

Christopher DiRaddo

Rasiqra Revulva

Highlights include:

In His Own Words with Ralph Benmergui

Historical Fiction with Genevieve Graham and Linda Rui Feng

Montreal Stories-mental health, toxic relationships and sexual politics

gritLIT book club with Lawrence Hill

Sports Community and Inclusion

Authors In Conversation-Michelle Good and Merilyn Simonds

Not So Happily Ever After-Renata Wall Host

Voices in Poetry: Mysticism, Magic and Mental Health

Homegoing Chidiogo Akunyii-Parr,Kamal Al-Solaylee

Interview with Lawrence Hill

Interview with Sheila Heti

Hamilton writes-in-person reading

This year the event will feature a partial return to live programming. While gritLIT 2022 will be primarily online, it will also feature five in-person events at the Homewood Suites by Hilton.

About gritLIT

Now in its 18th year, gritLIT is Hamilton’s annual literary festival, a four-day celebration of Canadian authors. Since its inception in 2004, the festival has built a reputation with readers in the Golden Horseshoe as a place to get “up close and personal” with their favourite authors and to discover new voices.

gritLIT brings together diverse voices – the biggest Canadian authors, up and coming talent, and local Hamilton writers – in a series of readings and themed events. The festival’s mandate is one of accessibility for both authors and audiences. gritLIT puts a focus on local authors, giving them the exposure to readers that they richly deserve.