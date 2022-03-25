COVID Hospitalizations creeping up as ICU cases continue to decline

The province is reporting 667 COVID hospitalizations, and increase of six from Thursday, and the highest count since March 15. ICU cases, on the other hand continue to drop. There are now 161 ICU cases, four fewer than Thursday and down 22 from the same day last week. There were 15 seats reported. With limited testing, 2761 new cases were reported and a positivity rate of 12.6 percent.

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton were relatively stable with 45 reported-one fewer than Wednesday. ICU cases increased by three, with HHSC reporting less than five cases and St.Joe’s with three. There were no deaths. Outbreaks were up by two to 13. Halton Public Health reported nine hospitalizations, a decrease of one and no new deaths. There are five outbreaks in Halton. With the limitations on testing case counts are creeping upwards, with Hamilton reporting 118 new cases and Halton 92. For both Hamilton and Halton its is the highest single day count in six weeks and the seven-day average for Hamilton is 88 cases.