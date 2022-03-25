COVID Hospitalizations and case counts spike in Hamilton

There was a sharp spike in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 61 reported-an increase of 16. At the same time one of Hamilton’s 11 outbreaks—at St Joes West 5th campus jumped from 5 to 16 cases. ICU cases were stable at eight. There was also an addition death reported by Hamilton Public Health. Halton hospitalizations increased by three to 12 with no deaths. With limited testing daily cases are understated, but nonetheless the numbers have increased significantly this week. Hamilton reported 167 new cases and Halton 95. A week ago, Hamilton reported 79 cases and Halton 69.

The province is reporting 667 COVID hospitalizations, and increase of six from Thursday, and the highest count since March 15. ICU cases, on the other hand continue to drop. There are now 161 ICU cases, four fewer than Thursday and down 22 from the same day last week. There were 15 seats reported. With limited testing, 2761 new cases were reported and a positivity rate of 12.6 percent.