St Joseph’s Health System picks new CEO

St. Joseph’s Health System, the organization that operates St Joe’s in Hamilton and several other facilities in Ontario has named Elizabeth Buller to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Joseph’s Health System.

Ms. Buller is currently President and CEO of Scarborough Health Network and Scarborough Research Institute.

St. Joseph’s Health System is a large and complex health system comprised of six- member organizations and multiple sites, which include: St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Guelph, St. Joseph’s Home Care, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre in Brantford and St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas.

Ms. Buller has led the Scarborough Health Network from 2017 to the present. Prior to her current position, Ms. Buller was President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Toronto, where she was instrumental in the voluntary merger of three hospitals to create Unity Health Toronto. She also was Executive Vice President Clinical Operations & Chief of Nursing and Professional Practice for the William Osler Health System. She also held senior healthcare executive positions in Vancouver.

A native of London, Ontario, Ms. Buller obtained her BScN magna cum laude from McMaster University. She also holds a Master of Health Administration from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Organizational Training from Royal Roads University in Victoria. 2019, she was recognized by WXN (Women’s Executive Network) as one of Canada’s top 100 most powerful women. Ms. Buller’s start date is being determined.