Ontario COVID hospitalizations rise, ICU cases continue to drop

COVID hospitalizations increased by 50 in Ontario to 661, but ICU cases continued their decline to 165—a drop of nine cases. There were seven additional deaths reported. More than 18,000 tests were administered, yielding a positivity rate of 13.3 percent and a new case count of 2561. There were over 10,000 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations decreased by three to 46. ICU. Hamilton Health Sciences reported their ICU count at “less than five” and St Joes had one person in ICU. There were no new deaths. Outbreaks increased by three to 11—the largest in St. Joseph’s villa has increased by 10 cases to 42. Halton added three hospitalizations to stand at 10. There were no new deaths. With limited testing Hamilton is reporting 102 new cases and Halton 86.