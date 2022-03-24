Daily COVID case counts rising in Hamilton and Halton

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton were relatively stable with 45 reported-one fewer than Wednesday. ICU cases increased by three, with HHSC reporting less than five cases and St.Joe’s with three. There were no deaths. Outbreaks were up by two to 13. Halton Public Health reported nine hospitalizations, a decrease of one and no new deaths. There are five outbreaks in Halton. With the limitations on testing case counts are creeping upwards, with Hamilton reporting 118 new cases and Halton 92. For both Hamilton and Halton its is the highest single day count in six weeks and the seven-day average for Hamilton is 88 cases.

Province-wide COVID hospitalizations increased by 50 in Ontario to 661, but ICU cases continued their decline to 165—a drop of nine cases. There were seven additional deaths reported. More than 18,000 tests were administered, yielding a positivity rate of 13.3 percent and a new case count of 2561. There were over 10,000 vaccinations administered.