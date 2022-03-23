Hamilton reporting slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations decreased by three to 46. ICU. Hamilton Health Sciences reported their ICU count at “less than five” and St Joes had one person in ICU. There were no new deaths. Outbreaks increased by three to 11—the largest in St. Joseph’s villa has increased by 10 cases to 42. Halton added three hospitalizations to stand at 10. There were no new deaths. With limited testing Hamilton is reporting 102 new cases and Halton 86.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario continue their slow decline with 611 cases reported Wednesday – a drop of 28 cases from the previous day and a drop of 38 from a week earlier. Similarly, ICU cases dropped by five to 174 cases from Tuesday and 30 fewer than a week ago. There were 14 deaths recorded. Just under 11,000 vaccinations were administered.