COVID hospitalizations and ICU figures in Ontario continue to decline

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario continue their slow decline with 611 cases reported Wednesday – a dop of 28 cases from the previous day and a drop of 38 from a week earlier. Similarly, ICU cases dropped by five to 174 cases from Tuesday and 30 fewer than a week ago. There were 14 deaths recorded. Just under 11,000 vaccinations were administered.

After a weekend spike in reported COVID hospitalizations Hamilton Public Health reported 49 cases Tuesday and six ICU cases—not much change from a week earlier, Hamilton reported three additional COVID deaths. Limited testing revealed 102 new cases. There was one additional outbreak at eight, the most notable being St. Joseph’s Villa, now reporting 32 cases. Halton’s hospital count declined by two to seven. There are three outbreaks reported in Halton with no new deaths. The new case count is 85.