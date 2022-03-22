Week-to-week COVID hospitalizations continue to drop

The province is reporting 639 COVID hospitalizations, an increase from weekend reporting where not all hospitals provide figures, but down almost 50 cases from a week ago. Similarly, ICU cases sit at 179, a decrease of 41 from this time last week. There were seven additional deaths reported. With limited testing 1447 new cases were reported and a positivity rate of 12.2 percent based on more than 10,000 tests. There were only 8,300 vaccinations administered.

There was a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations locally over the weekend. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 60 COVID cases, and increase of four from Friday and the highest number of hospitalizations so far this month. There was one additional ICU case at six. No new deaths were reported. There were seven outbreaks-one more that Friday, with the outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa adding nine more cases to stand at 29. Halton’s hospitalizations increased from six to nine. There were no deaths in either Health unit. With limited testing Hamilton reported 47 new COVID cases and Halton 32.