Long term care home to be built on former Psychiatric hospital property

A 256 resident long term care home will be built on the site of the former Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital at 290 Fennell Avenue West in Hamilton. The project is on Provincially-owned land and is part of the Province’s initiative to sell surplus government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care.

The program uses the sale of unused government properties to secure land for building long-term care homes in large urban areas of the province where available land is scarce and costly. The program also opens the door for additional uses such as affordable housing, and complementary healthcare and educational facilities. The Surplus Provincial Lands program is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

The government has begun the process to sell five surplus government properties to date, with the requirement that purchasers develop and operate long-term care homes on the sites. These properties will provide up to 1,984 long-term care beds in areas where they are urgently needed.