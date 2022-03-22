COVID Hospitalizations relatively unchanged in Hamilton in past week

After a weekend spike in reported COVID hospitalizations Hamilton Public Health reported 49 cases Tuesday and six ICU cases—not much change from a week earlier, Hamilton reported three additional COVID deaths. Limited testing revealed 102 new cases. There was one additional outbreak at eight, the most notable being St. Joseph’s Villa, now reporting 32 cases. Halton’s hospital count declined by two to seven. There are three outbreaks reported in Halton with no new deaths. The new case count is 85.

The province is reporting 639 COVID hospitalizations, an increase from weekend reporting where not all hospitals provide figures, but down almost 50 cases from a week ago. Similarly, ICU cases sit at 179, a decrease of 41 from this time last week. There were seven additional deaths reported. With limited testing 1447 new cases were reported and a positivity rate of 12.2 percent based on more than 10,000 tests. There were only 8,300 vaccinations administered.