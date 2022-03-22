Burlington repeals its masking and distancing bylaws

Burlington’s mask bylaw and physical distancing bylaw have both been repealed effective immediately. This was approved by City Council today and aligns with the Province of Ontario’s plan to remove mandatory masking requirement for most settings on March 21 and the Province’s latest easing of capacity limits in all indoor settings earlier this month. Council also terminated the City’s state of emergency effective immediately. The City says it will use its powers to take action should the situation warrant it. Despite the repeal of both the mask bylaw and the physical distancing bylaw, the City is continuing to follow the direction and guidance of the Province and the Regional Medical Officer of Health in making its decisions.

Passive screening for the public visiting City facilities will continue to be in place. Members of the public who wish to continue to wear their mask in City facilities are welcome to do so.

The public is reminded that masks are still currently mandatory per the Province in select settings such as public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes and congregate care settings.

Thank you to all our front-line staff and to front-line staff everywhere. We know you’ve been through more than your fair share, so please know we couldn’t have gone this far without you.

Daily active screening of City employees and source control masking will remain in place for City staff.