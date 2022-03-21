In-person art viewing back at Dundas Valley School of Art

In another sign of hopefulness Dundas Valley School of Art’s 51st Art Auction, April 4–9, 2022 returns to an in-person artwork viewing format in combination with online bidding for a collection of paintings, drawings, photography, jewellery, pottery, sculpture and more.

“It’s how the artwork is meant to be viewed,” says Keir Overton, DVSA’s Director of Marketing, Events and Digital Strategy. “While last year’s all online event was a huge success for us, we know bidders missed the experience of making a personal connection with the artwork and being able to see it on display throughout the school.”

Over 1,200 works of art in all styles and all price ranges will be available for viewing and bidding. While this is the school’s biggest fundraiser, proceeds from the annual auction are split between the artists and the school, directly benefiting the local artistic community while funding DVSA’s mission to provide high-quality and accessible visual arts education programs for the region.

The 51st event will also pay tribute to Hamilton artist and DVSA instructor, Catherine Gibbon, who passed away in 2021. “We’re featuring some special works by Catherine, including a majestic pastel landscape,” says Overton. “We want to acknowledge not just the significant impact Catherine had on our school as an instructor and auction luminary, but also her prominent place in the Hamilton and Canadian art scene. “

The Live Auction event remains on hiatus this year, but the Featured Artworks gallery will be back and includes pieces by leading regional artists such as E. Robert Ross, Eric Ranveau, Julia Veenstra, Emma Smith, Peter Fischer, Laurie Wonfor Nolan, Jody Joseph and Susan Outlaw among others. All artwork will be available for viewing and bidding online beginning April 4 and in-person viewing begins at DVSA on April 6.

Online bidding for Featured Artworks closes at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Online bidding on all other auction artwork closes in three blocks (8:00, 9:00 and 10:00 p.m.) on Saturday, April 9.

Full information at dvsa.ca or 905-628-6357