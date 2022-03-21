Hamilton shows increase in COVID hospitalizations

There was a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations locally over the weekend. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 60 COVID cases, and increase of four from Friday and the highest number of hospitalizations so far this month. There was one additional ICU case at six. No new deaths were reported. There were seven outbreaks-one more that Friday, with the outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa adding nine more cases to stand at 29. Halton’s hospitalizations increased from six to nine. There were no deaths in either Health unit. With limited testing Hamilton reported 47 new COVID cases and Halton 32.

As school returns from the spring break and mask mandates are dropped the province is reporting 93 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. That includes teen 12-17, nearly 92 percent of whom are fully vaccinated. In younger children, however, only 55.3 percent haver had one shot, and just under a third are fully vaccinated. With not all Ontario hospitals reporting on weekends the province is reporting 551 COVID hospitalizations and 181 ICU cases. With limited testing, 1217 new cases were reported along with three deaths. There were just over 5,000 tests conducted providing a positivity rate of 13.4 percent.