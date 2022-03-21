The Bay Observer
Bill Kelly Show: Bay Observer publisher John Best and Bill discuss Paul Miller ouster
Bill Kelly Show: Bay Observer publisher John Best and Bill discuss Paul Miller ouster

March 21, 2022

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek NDP MPP Paul Miller was banished from the NDP caucus last week by leader Andrea Horwath and will also not be allowed to run under the NDP banner. He told reporters he is considering his options, including a legal challenge or possibly running as an independent. The events capped an extended period of tension between Miller and Horwath. John Best appeared on the Bill Kelly Show Monday to discuss the  developments.

