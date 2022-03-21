551 in hospital with COVID. fewer than 200 in ICU

As school returns from the spring break and mask mandates are dropped the province is reporting 93 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. That includes teen 12-17, nearly 92 percent of whom are fully vaccinated. In younger children, however, only 55.3 percent have had one shot, and just under a third are fully vaccinated. With not all Ontario hospitals reporting on weekends the province is reporting 551 COVID hospitalizations and 181 ICU cases. With limited testing, 1217 new cases were reported along with three deaths. There were just over 5,000 tests conducted providing a positivity rate of 13.4 percent.

As of Friday, Covid hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 7 to 49 and ICU cases were listed as “less than five” at HHSC, and zero at St Joes. Outbreaks decreased by two to six, however, the outbreak at St Joseph’s villa saw the number of persons testing positive jump from two to 20—13 residents and seven staff. There were no new deaths reporting. Sunday’s Provincial figures show Hamilton with 77 new cases—and Halton with 58