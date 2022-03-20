Learn how to make your garden environmentally sustainable

Conservation Halton is offering a series of virtual gardening workshops offering guidance on how to create gardening plans that help reduce your maintenance costs while also improving the local environment. Workshop topics and descriptions include:

Wednesday, April 6, 6:30-8pm

Getting Started! Learning to Go with the Flow

Find out how storm water is managed in your community and how it connects to you and your home at our introductory homeowner workshop. We will discuss new trends in residential landscaping, and how you can take advantage of rainwater in your garden to save money, increase your home’s curb appeal, and improve the health of our local watershed.

Wednesday, April 13, 6:30-8pm

Working with Nature: Selecting the “Right” Plants

Want a diverse garden with more birds and wildlife but less upkeep, watering and mowing? Naturalizing your yard by using native species or a backyard pond may be the perfect solution for you. You will leave this workshop with the inspiration and know-how to make your garden a low-maintenance oasis.

Wednesday, April 20, 6:30-8pm

Working with Nature: All about Trees and LDD

Led by a trained arborist, you will learn tips and tricks for how to plan your garden to include trees, which species to select based on your garden’s conditions, what to look for when purchasing a tree and best practices for planting and maintaining a tree. At this session, we will also share information about common tree pests, like LDD moth (more recently known as spongy moth) and how residents can protect trees on their property.

Wednesday, April 27, 6:30-8pm

Rain Gardens and Low-Impact Landscaping

At this workshop you will discover how adding a rain barrel or rain garden can be a simple, inexpensive way to direct storm water away from your home towards your plants, garden, or lawn. Manage storm water on your property using low-impact techniques that are sure to make your yard the envy of the neighbourhood

The workshops cost $8 each.

To register click here