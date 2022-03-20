ICU cases under 200 as Ontario readies for back to school and no mask mandates

On the eve of the resumption of school in Ontario and the dropping of mask mandates, the province is reporting 93 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. That includes teens 12-17, nearly 92 percent of whom are fully vaccinated. In younger children, however, only 55.3 percent haver had one shot, and just under a third are fully vaccinated. With not all Ontario hospitals reporting on weekends the province is reporting 551 COVID hospitalizations and 182 ICU cases. With limited testing, 1682 new cases were reported along with three deaths. There were just under 11,000 tests conducted providing a positivity rate of 12 percent.

As of Friday, Covid hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 7 to 49 and ICU cases were listed as “less than five” at HHSC, and zero at St Joes. Outbreaks decreased by two to six, however, the outbreak at St Joseph’s villa saw the number of persons testing positive jump from two to 20—13 residents and seven staff. There were no new deaths reporting. Sunday’s Provincial figures show Hamilton with 77 new cases—and Halton with 58