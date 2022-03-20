Horrific crash with stolen car kills four

In one of the worst single-car accidents in memory in Hamilton four people are dead after a speeding stolen car went out of control on King Street East at the Delta, crashed into a concrete pole and burst into flames. Shortly before 02:00a.m. Saturday, a male driver of a stolen 2004 Toyota Prius vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street East towards King Street East. This male lost control, mounted the curb and struck a concrete hydro pole. During the collision, the vehicle struck three pedestrians and debris caused by the collision struck a fourth. As the vehicle came to rest, it became engulfed in flames. The Pizza Pizza outlet at the Delta sustained damage as well.

Paramedics, Firefighters and Police Officers attended to the collision and assisted with the involved persons, but despite their efforts four people died.

Hamilton Police Service will not be releasing any names of the involved parties, as next of kin notifications are ongoing.

Impairment has not yet been ruled out as a factor involved in this incident.

These are the City’s 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th traffic fatalities of 2022.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.