Hamilton Wentworth District School Board update on COVID-19 Measures

With classes resuming tomorrow, Monday March 21, the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board will continue to ask students and staff to wear a mask until April 1. In addition to its masking mandate the Board has posted a number of other protocols including:

Daily Screening: All students must continue to complete the Government of Ontario online COVID-19 school screening tool found at hwdsb.info/screening prior to attending school each day, however, students no longer need to provide proof they have completed the screening tool. The screening tool has been updated to reflect updated isolation and self-monitoring requirements.

Sickness: Students must stay home if sick to reduce the spread of illness. Symptomatic students at school will continue to isolate and be sent home based on criteria in screening tool.

Masking: We are reminding staff and students to wear a mask until April 1and to exercise their choice by completing the mask exemption process, if needed. The form is available online and in the Parent Portal.

International travel: Families returning from international travel must follow requirements from the Government of Canada. Students and staff returning from international travel will be required to wear a mask at school for 14 days.

Remote Learning Requests: Students can request a transition to full-time elementary remote learning or secondary eLearning. Contact your child’s elementary school using the exceptional circumstances process or Student Services for secondary eLearning options. Spaces are limited and we may not be able to accommodate all requests.

Rapid Antigen Tests: Those who become symptomatic at school or returning from illness (tests are for at-home, symptomatic use only) will be provided with a Rapid Antigen Test kit.