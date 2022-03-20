Hamilton Centre Liberals nominate Ekaterini Dimakis

Liberals in Hamilton Centre have nominated Ekaterini Dimakis, a community leader and advocate, as their Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate for the next provincial election.

Dimakis is a Wilfrid Laurier student working on an honours degree majoring in Law and Society and minoring in Criminology and in Philosophy at Wilfrid Laurier University. She also holds a justice certificate from Harvard University

She also serves on the executive of the Hamilton Centre Liberal Riding Association.

She is a Volunteer Research Assistant for NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration and a volunteer coordinator for the Hamilton Conservatory for the Arts

“Ekaterini has been a relentless leader for her community and has a passion for making Ontario a better place for everyone,” said OLP Leader, Steven Del Duca. “Ekaterini will be a fantastic MPP and I am very happy to have her on our team.”

Ekaterini Dimakis moved to Canada with her family in 2016. She has been a leader in several community organizations, bolstered her fight against bullying, and advocated for more mental health supports for Ontarians.

Dimakis joins Conservative Sarah Bokhari a political scientist, and academic who has been nominated by the Progressive Conservatives and Green Party candidate Sandy Crawley Green in the race for the seat held by NDP leader Andrea Horwath.