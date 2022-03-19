Hate graffiti sprayed on Hamilton Farmers Market

Friday, Hamilton Police were called to the Hamilton Farmers Market to investigate a report of hate graffiti in the area of York Boulevard and James Street North in Hamilton.

The graffiti was observed on multiple outer areas of the Market.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Anyone driving in the area and possessing dash camera footage that would be suitable for review please also contact investigators

Police are urging any witnesses to this incident to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit at 905-546-5511.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.