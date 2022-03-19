COVID hospitalizations, ICU cases continue to fall

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario continued their slow decline with 613 cases reported—a decrease of two from Friday and ICU cases down by eight to 185. Hospitalizations have dropped by over a hundred cases in the past seven days, and ICU cases have decreased by 47. With limited testing there were 2078 new cases reported and 13 deaths.

As of Friday, COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 7 to 49 and ICU cases were listed as “less than five” at HHSC, and zero at St Joes. Outbreaks decreased by two to six, however, the outbreak at St Joseph’s villa saw the number of persons testing positive jump from two to 20—13 residents and seven staff. There were no new deaths reporting. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 79 new cases—a decrease of 19 from Thursday. Halton had one additional hospitalization at seven, no deaths and 69 new cases reported by the province.