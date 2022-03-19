Cops take a freezing dip for a good cause

The 2022 Virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario has only two days left. It ends on Monday March 21st, 2022. To honor the event and to help raise some money for the Special Olympians, Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen (ICE BERGen)and two of his fellow officers took the plunge at the Burlington Bay Canal. As the video shows, they jumped in to the freezing water in full uniform (no guns), including their neckties. The Virtual Polar Plunge welcomes all do-gooders with a little courage and a warm heart willing to get cold and creative for a worthy cause. All funds raised will support programing and events for over 26,000 athletes across the province

To donate to team Bergen click the link.