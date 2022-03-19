Ali Hosny nominated as Ontario Greens candidate in Oakville North–Burlington

The Green Party of Ontario have nominated Ali Hosny as its candidate for Oakville North–Burlington ahead of the 2022 provincial election.

“I’m running for the Ontario Greens because we need to ensure that our children, grandchildren and future generations will have pure water to drink, clean air to breathe, and healthy land to live on and grow their food,” Hosny said.

Hosny is a long-time Oakville resident and Burlington professional. A marketeer by training, he has years of multinational experience.

“Ali understands the issues impacting his neighbours,” said Ontario Greens Leader Mike Schreiner. “He’ll take a people-first approach to dealing with his community’s most pressing challenges like the climate crisis, housing affordability, education and healthcare,”

“It is time for change and for a new perspective and new solutions to the old problems neglected by the current Ontario government,” Hosny said.