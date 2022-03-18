Police investigating gunshots in Rockton area.

No physical injuries reported to police in the investigation of a discharged firearm in rural Flamborough early this morning.

On Friday, March 18, 2021 shortly after 1:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to possible shots fired in the area of Old Highway 8 and Highway 8 in Flamborough.

Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however no suspects were located.

Through continued investigation, police can confirm a shooting incident occurred.

There are no reported injuries to police at this time and checks at local hospitals produced negative results.

The investigation has been taken over by Division Three Criminal Investigation Branch.

Detectives are appealing to area residents to check their security cameras between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Alternatively if anyone was driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review they are asked to also contact investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact detectives at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.