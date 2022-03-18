Hamilton COVID hospitalizations drop by seven

Covid hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 7 to 49 and ICU cases were listed as “less than five” at HHSC, and zero at St Joes. Outbreaks decreased by two to six, however, the outbreak at St Josephs villa saw the number of persons testing positive jump from two to 20—13 residents and seven staff. There were no new deaths reporting, and the number of new cases was listed at 91—a decrease of five from Thursday. Halton had one additional hospitalization at seven, no deaths and 58 new cases reported.

The Ontario science table in its report Thursday suggested that due to limited testing for COVID and testing backlogs they may only be capturing 10 percent of actual case counts. With that limitation, new case counts in Ontario are rising compared to precious periods when the same limitations existed. Figures released Friday show 2502 new cases—the highest daily count in a month. The hospitalization picture continues to improve, however, with 615 cases reported—a drop of 29 from Thursday and 193 ICU cases—a drop of six. There were eight deaths reported. Nearly 13,000 vaccinations were administered.