Fast EV Charging all along the 401

The network of fast-charging stations for Electric vehicle (EV) drivers has expanded 10 ONroute locations along Highways 401 and 400. Four new fast-charging stations were announced by Ivy Charging Network, a partnership involving the ONroute service centres and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO). The new locations are at

Ingleside (Cornwall)

Innisfil (Barrie)

Tilbury North

Woodstock

In all, Ivy Charging Network is installing 69 level 3 fast-chargers across all ONroute locations, with the possibility of further expansion. Each location will have between two and four chargers to serve EV drivers.

The fast charging equipment can fully charge a car in about 30 minutes for 30 cents a minute.

Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

Natural Resources Canada, through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, invested $8-million to help build the broader Ivy Charging Network, providing access to 160 level 3 fast-chargers across Ontario including these ONroute locations.

” These new fast-charging locations will give drivers the confidence they need on their road trips, to get them where they need to go this summer,” said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network.

Ivy Charging Network is building one of Ontario’s largest and most connected electric vehicle charging networks through its Charge & Go level 3 and Park & Charge level 2 networks. The company opened its first Charge & Go location in 2019 and once complete, will connect Ontario from north to south and east to west. Each Charge & Go and Park & Charge location have multiple.