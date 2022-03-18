DoorsOpen Hamilton is back as an in-person event

DoorsOpenHamilton is back on Mothers Day weekend, Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8, 2022, and this year it will revert to an in-person event after being virtual for two years. Doors Open events are held in more than 30 locations across Ontario, providing participants with an opportunity to tour historical and notable buildings and homes. Hamilton now was 19 locations in its DoorsOpen Roster including:

Auchmar, Battlefield House, The Cotton Factory, Dundurn, Erand Lee Museum, Griffin House, Hamilton Steam Museum, The Lister Building, MacNab Street Church, Staircase Theatre, Playhouse Cinema, Westfield, and the William Pring House.

New addition include Balfour House, the Pigott Building, the Carnegie Library (now Courthouse), Westdale Theatre and the Tivoli Theatre.

For more information visit DoorsOpenHamilton.