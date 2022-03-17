Paul Miller gets the boot, will not be allowed to run as NDP

As had been rumored over the past week, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, has removed Hamilton-East-Stoney Creek MPP Paul Miller from the party benches and says he will not be allowed to run under the party banner in the June election. A statement issued on Thursday afternoon, said the decision was made after “new information” was discovered during the vetting process.

“I’ve been informed of the new information uncovered during that vetting process, and find it to be clearly unacceptable. Therefore, I have removed Mr. Miller from the Ontario NDP caucus,” Horwath said in the statement.

Horwath and Miller have clashed in the past, most notably when she banished him to a distant bench in the Ontario legislature for some of his outbursts in question period. Prior to the 2018 election the Bay Observer broke a story detailing allegations of harassment filed by constituency workers in both his office and that of Mountain NDP MPP Monique Taylor. In the case of Miller, his employee, Todd White who was at the time also a member of the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, alleged he was discriminated against for taking paternity leave. White’s complaint alleged that Miller makes “routine racist, sexist and homophobic comments” in the office, including about other public officials. Leader Horwath was aware of these allegations before the 2018 election, but took no action, leaving open the question of what new allegations were uncovered during the most recent vetting exercise.

Miller, a former Stelco worker and union leader was first elected as an MPP in 2007 and has been re-elected three times since then.