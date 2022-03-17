Local ICU cases stable as provincial count dips below 200

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by six cases to 56, but ICU cases were unchanged as HHSC reported “less than five.” There was one new fatality reported in Hamilton. Outbreaks were unchanged at eight. Testing reported 96 new cases –an undercount due to limitations in testing. In Halton there was on additional hospitalization at six, no deaths and 66 new cases reported.

For the first time since the Omicron wave of COVID hit in December the number of ICU cases in Ontario has edged below 200 with 199 cases reported. Overall COVID hospitalizations also dropped by five to 644. There were 13 deaths reported. More than 14,000 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 12.3 percent. There were 2398 new cases—a number that is understated due to limitations in testing. More than 14,000 vaccinations were administered.