COVID ICU cases in Ontario drop below 200

For the first time since the Omicron wave of COVID hit in December the number of ICU cases in Ontario has edged below 200 with 199 cases reported. Overall COVID hospitalizations also dropped by five to 644. There were 13 deaths reported. More than 14,000 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 12.3 percent. There were 2398 new cases—a number that is understated due to limitations in testing. More than 14,000 vaccinations were administered.

Hamilton is reporting 50 COVID hospitalizations—one more than Tuesday. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “fewer than five” ICU cases and St. Joe’s no ICU cases. There were no new deaths reported. New cases totaled 84, a number that is understated due to limitations in testing. There are eight outbreaks-one more than Tuesday- including a new outbreak at the St. Joe’s West 5th campus involving six cases. Halton was unchanged with five COVID hospitalizations, no deaths and 54 new cases reported.