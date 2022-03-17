Another low-cost airline lands in Hamilton with Lynx Air announcement

Another ultra-affordable airline plans to begin operation out of Hamilton Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new announced a major expansion out of the Toronto region, adding four new destinations and five new routes to its network,

Today’s announcement includes the following new Lynx routes:

Toronto Pearson – Halifax: Three flights per week, commencing June 30, 2022, and increasing to five per week from July 30, 2022.

Toronto Pearson – St. John’s: Two flights per week, commencing June 28, 2022, and increasing to seven flights per week from July 28, 2022.

Toronto Pearson – Edmonton: Seven flights per week, commencing July 28, 2022.

Hamilton – Calgary: Two flights per week, commencing June 29, 2022, and increasing to four flights per week from July 29, 2022.

Hamilton – Halifax: Two flights per week, commencing June 29, 2022.

Lynx will also be increasing its frequencies between Toronto Pearson and Calgary from seven flights per week to twelve flights per week from June 28, 2022.

Most notable of the Hamilton destinations is the addition of Calgary, which up to now has been served by WestJet only. The entry of Lynx into this destination will spark some fare competition. “We look forward to watching this new airport-airline partnership between Hamilton International and Lynx Air take off at a time when Canadians are looking to make up for lost time with friends and family,” said Cathie Puckering, Vice President and Head, Canadian Network, Vantage Airport Group and President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Lynx Air (Lynx), will offer low fares, and a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.