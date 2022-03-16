Hamilton LTC facilities to share $32.7 million to increase staffing

Long-term care homes in Hamilton will share 32.7 million to increase staffing levels. This includes $3,619,368 for long-term care homes in Flamborough-Glanbrook. This is part of a commitment the province made during the Pandemic in 2020 to ensure long-term care residents receive—on average—four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25.

These funds will increase care for residents at:

• Heritage Green Nursing Home, in Stoney Creek, will receive up to $1,456,476 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

• Ridgeview, in Stoney Creek, will receive up to $1,046,556 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

• Alexander Place, in Waterdown, will receive up to $1,116,336 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly.

More than two dozen other LTC facilities will share in the extra funding.