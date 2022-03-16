Feds dropping testing requirements for returning travelers April 1

Multiple sources have confirmed that the federal government will announce tomorrow that travellers entering Canada will no longer have to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test.

The testing requirements will ne lifted at airports and land border crossings.

Currently, travellers entering the country must show proof of a negative antigen or molecular test within a day of their flight or arrival at the border. This practice has been roundly criticized by the travel industry and by the Mayor of Niagara Falls Jim Diodati. He told reporters today that while he welcomes the relaxation he doesn’t think it should be delayed until April 1, as is expected will be the announced date of lifting the vaccination requirement.

The federal government will still conduct random testing of travellers upon arrival in Canada .

The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, pointed out that the United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland and Ireland were among the countries that had dropped the testing requirements already.