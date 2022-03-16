Driver in fatal hit-and-run was suspended, out on probation

A 32-year old man out on probation has been charged with a number of offenses including hit and run in the accident that claimed the life of a 70 year old man and the family dog.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 70-year-old male was believed to be crossing Lawrence Road with the 3-year-old family dog when the driver of an eastbound vehicle struck them both. The driver then fled the scene. Hamilton Paramedics transported the male to the Hamilton General Hospital but the male succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The dog also succumbed to injuries on scene.

Hamilton Police charged 32-year-old, Andrew Muir of Hamilton with failure to stop after a fatal accident, Operation While Prohibited. Fail to Comply with Probation. Muir’s bail is being opposed.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist detectives with the investigation, are asked to contact Division 20 Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2929.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com .