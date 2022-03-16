Anna Chatterton named writer-in-residence at Cotton Factory

Anna Chatterton has been named as the recipient of the Cotton Factory CoWork Writer-In-Residence Program for Spring/Summer, 2022.

The CoWork Writer-in-Residence Program provides writers the time and space to build upon their writing practice and career. This residency program combines the opportunity for solitude with the opportunity for daily community that fosters creative endeavour.

Anna Chatterton is a librettist, playwright and performer based in Hamilton, Ontario. She is a two-time finalist for the Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama; in 2017 for Within the Glass; and 2018 for Gertrude and Alice, co-written with Evalyn Parry.

Anna has worked sciplines with choreographers, dancers, singers, composers, new media artists, photographers, filmmakers, architects, boxers and neuroscientists.

Anna’s other plays include her solo play Quiver (Nightwood Theatre, finalist for the 2019 Hamilton Literary Awards in Fiction), and Switched (Theatre Aquarius/Industry/Theatre PANIK). She was commissioned by the Shaw Festival to adapt the C.S. Lewis novel The Horse and His Boy, which premiered in 2019, and her play Cowgirl Up was commissioned by Alberta Theatre Projects, pivoted to a radio play, produced by CBC podcasts and Expect Theatre, and is slated to premiere on the stage in 2023/2024

Anna has been nominated for five Dora Mavor Moore Awards, including Outstanding New Play and Outstanding New Opera, winning the 2017 Outstanding Production of an Opera. She won the 2020 Gilded Hammer National Impact Award; the 2017 Hamilton Arts Award for Theatre, the 2016 Toronto Theatre Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, a My Entertainment Award for Best Actress, and was named a top ten Toronto Theatre Artist of 2016 by NOW magazine.

As a librettist, Anna’s work has been produced across Canada and the States and has been nominated for a Juno Award for the 2018 Classical Composition of the year.

Anna has been a playwright in residence at Tarragon Theatre, Nightwood Theatre, Tapestry Opera and at the National Theatre School of Canada. She is a graduate of the Theatre Performance program at Concordia University and the MFA program in Creative Writing at the University of Guelph and teaches theatre courses at McMaster University, Humber College and Sheridan College. Anna is a member of Industry, a theatre company in Hamilton. Upcoming, Anna will be performing in her play Children of Fire, co-written with Shahrzad Arshadi, produced by Nightwood Theatre. She lives in Hamilton, ON with her family.

During her residency Anna hopes to work on a number of projects with a focus on a new play, Wife of Bath based on the tale by Chaucer in The Canterbury Tales. She will also be working on two other projects, a collaborative writing performance with artist Karen Ancheta called Living Grieving about their parents’ dementia. The second, a script for a performance called Tasogare (between us) for a Japanese actor (Haruna Kondo) and a Canadian actor based in Hamilton (Claire Calnan) about the intercultural relationship between the two women and Japanese monsters or spirits known as yokai.