50 COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton. ICU cases below five

Hamilton is reporting 50 COVID hospitalizations—one more than Tuesday. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “fewer than five” ICU cases and St. Joe’s no ICU cases. There were no new deaths reported. New cases totaled 84, a number that is understated due to limitations in testing. There are eight outbreaks-one more than Tuesday- including a new outbreak at the St. Joe’s West 5th campus involving six cases. Halton was unchanged with five COVID hospitalizations, no deaths and 54 new cases reported.

The province is reporting 649 COVID-related hospitalizations—a number not seen since late December, and 39 fewer than Tuesday’s reporting. ICU cases also dropped from 220 to 204. There were 16 additional deaths reported. With 15,702 tests conducted there were 2011 new cases reported—a number that is understated due to testing limitations—and a positivity rate of 12 percent. There were nearly 15,000 vaccinations administered.