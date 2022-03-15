Tourism Burlington is recognized for the Wicked Awesome Server Award Recognition Program

Tourism Burlington launched the Wicked Awesome Server Award in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to recognize the hard-working front-line hospitality staff in a sector that was hit extremely hard by the pandemic. The award recognized staff who made diners feel safe to return to dining-in at our restaurants.

This award was made possible because of important partnerships. Nickel Brook Brewing helped create the name of the award, after their Wicked Awesome IPA. They provided prize packs for each winner. PV&V Insurance, provided a financial donation so each winner could be given a gift card for Burlington Centre.

The award was presented at the Southwestern Ontario Tourism annual conference which was held March 8th and 9th in London, Ontario. Wicked Awesome Server was one of three finalists presented at the awards ceremony and was the grand prize winner in the Partnership & Collaboration category. “The initiative bloomed out of our staff’s deep appreciation for front line workers and their creative thinking. We serve the business community, and this was a collaborative way to highlight the dedication of our servers in the face of difficult times for our hospitality sector.” says Kristene Smith, Executive Director. Kelly Harris, Manager of Marketing & Special Projects at Tourism Burlington graciously accepted the award on behalf of Burlington businesses at the conference.

Information and a list of servers who have been awarded is posted at https://tasteofburlington.ca/wicked-awesome-server-winners/